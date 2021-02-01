Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) in the last few weeks:
- 1/23/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 1/21/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 1/19/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.37.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
