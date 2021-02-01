Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

1/22/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/21/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $154.00.

1/15/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

12/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

EXPE stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.