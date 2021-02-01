Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (KNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE: KNT) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

1/25/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/14/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Get K92 Mining Inc (KNTV) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc (KNTV) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc (KNTV) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.