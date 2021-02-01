Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (KNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE: KNT) in the last few weeks:
- 1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.
- 1/25/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/14/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
