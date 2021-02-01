Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/26/2021 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $15.30 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $14.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
CCL remained flat at $$18.67 during trading on Monday. 564,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,053,285. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
