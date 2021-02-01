Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $15.30 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $14.00.

1/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

CCL remained flat at $$18.67 during trading on Monday. 564,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,053,285. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

