Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

