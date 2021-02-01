Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Welltower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.