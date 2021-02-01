WestRock Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WestRock in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WRK opened at $41.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

