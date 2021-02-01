Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 7.7%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 7,589,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,848,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.