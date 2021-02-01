Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 7.7%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 7,589,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,848,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

