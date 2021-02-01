Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

