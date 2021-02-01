Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
