White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.86% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,020.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,012.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.22. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

