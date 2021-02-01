Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGYF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SPGYF stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

