WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 14.4% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $140.19 million and $774,633.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020106 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

