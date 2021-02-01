Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

