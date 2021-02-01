Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 5.6%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.48. 520,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 640,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

