Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,186 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Eaton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $15,305,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

