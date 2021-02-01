Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,372 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

WMT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $397.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.