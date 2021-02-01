Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 487,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

