Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

