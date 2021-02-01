Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $431.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.65. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.