Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 416,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. 1,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

