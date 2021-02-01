Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.13. 14,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,647. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $72.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

