Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 68,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,047. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

