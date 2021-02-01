Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.47 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. 22,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

