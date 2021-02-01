Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 418,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,527. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.