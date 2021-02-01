Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

