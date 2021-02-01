Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 27.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,289. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.68. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.