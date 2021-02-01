Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock traded up $55.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,891.59. 39,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

