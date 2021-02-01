Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.28. 52,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

