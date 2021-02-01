Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $4,202,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $470.93. 63,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

