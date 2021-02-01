Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,381 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,995,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.09. 37,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.