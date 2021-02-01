Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 677 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,529,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $18,352,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,684. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

