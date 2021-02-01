Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.17.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.