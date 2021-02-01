Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

