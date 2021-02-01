William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.85 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 285,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 345,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

