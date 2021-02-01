William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $241.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

