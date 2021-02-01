William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 104,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 290,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

