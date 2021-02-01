William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.02 on Monday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after buying an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

