WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.99. 1,423,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,317,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.