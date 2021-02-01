WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 2,822,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,525,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.