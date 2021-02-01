Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

