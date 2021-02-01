Woodcoin Trading Down 4.9% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $755,523.49 and approximately $64,448.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.84 or 0.03971786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00389966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.01211650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00529439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00430088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00259137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

