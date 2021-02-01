World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

