World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

