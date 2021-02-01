World Asset Management Inc Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,605. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.