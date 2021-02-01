World Asset Management Inc Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 888,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,312,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.88. 289,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,994,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

