World Asset Management Inc Has $7.59 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 328,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.