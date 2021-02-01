World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

