World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,041 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of DE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.41. 12,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,347. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

