World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,980 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

