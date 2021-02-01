World Asset Management Inc Sells 341 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $601.15. 20,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,537. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $644.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.04.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

