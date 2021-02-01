World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,009,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

ADBE traded up $9.05 on Monday, hitting $467.82. 41,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.76 and its 200 day moving average is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

